Q1 EPS Forecast for Darden Restaurants Decreased by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants' current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants' Q2 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $13.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.32.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DRI opened at $202.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.350 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 926.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,620 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $731,819.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,391.84. The trade was a 92.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $2,047,665.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $858,864.65. This represents a 70.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants's payout ratio is 57.80%.

Trending Headlines about Darden Restaurants

Here are the key news stories impacting Darden Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Darden’s recent earnings beat, higher revenue, and dividend increase continue to support the stock. Darden Restaurants Has the Growth and Cash Flow to Hit New Highs

Darden’s recent earnings beat, higher revenue, and dividend increase continue to support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made small upward revisions to some longer-term EPS estimates, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, partially offsetting the negative forecast changes.

Zacks Research made small upward revisions to some longer-term EPS estimates, including Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, partially offsetting the negative forecast changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several forward EPS estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, and Q4 2028, which may weigh on sentiment toward Darden Restaurants NYSE: DRI .

Zacks Research lowered several forward EPS estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, and Q4 2028, which may weigh on sentiment toward Darden Restaurants . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by SVP Susan Connelly may add a small amount of caution for investors. Susan Connelly Sells 9,930 Shares of Darden Restaurants NYSE: DRI Stock

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden's restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand's positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Darden Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darden Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While Darden Restaurants currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here