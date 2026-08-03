Q2 EPS Estimate for Rockwell Automation Boosted by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's FY2028 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $481.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.27. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.58, for a total value of $269,748.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,994,786.46. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,457 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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