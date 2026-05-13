Q2 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics Raised by HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.61). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics' current full-year earnings is ($6.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cytokinetics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.55.

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Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.38. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67). The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Cytokinetics's revenue for the quarter was up 1112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,608,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,722.80. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,033 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $747,850.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,565,009.30. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 169,976 shares of company stock worth $10,710,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 676.1% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,647,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $90,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,281,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $236,328,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 151,987.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 565,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,949,000 after acquiring an additional 565,393 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,188,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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