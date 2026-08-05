Q3 Earnings Forecast for BWXT Issued By Northland Securities

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies' current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

BWXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.30. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $157.10 and a 1-year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $901.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Key BWX Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to $800 million . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. BWXT sells medical business for USD800 million

BWXT agreed to sell its medical business, including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes unit, to Nordic Capital for up to . The company will retain a minority stake, while the transaction should provide capital to expand its nuclear, naval propulsion and commercial reactor businesses. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.07 , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about $901.6 million , although it was slightly below expectations. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , above the approximately $1.04 consensus estimate and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Revenue increased 18% year over year to about , although it was slightly below expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.70-$4.80 and increased free-cash-flow guidance to $345 million-$360 million . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. BWXT raises EPS and free cash flow outlook

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to and increased free-cash-flow guidance to . Strong execution, commercial nuclear growth and the Precision Components Group acquisition support the higher outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. BTIG reiterates BWXT Buy rating

BTIG reaffirmed a rating and set a $235 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.27 per share , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. BWXT dividend announcement

BWXT maintained its quarterly dividend at , payable September 4, with a yield of roughly 0.6%. Negative Sentiment: The medical-business sale removes a profitable growth unit and remains subject to closing conditions. In addition, BWXT’s shares have undergone a recent pullback amid market rotation and profit-taking, while a price-to-earnings ratio near 46 leaves the stock vulnerable if nuclear growth or acquisition integration disappoints.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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