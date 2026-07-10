Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 1% - What's Next?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $185.72 and last traded at $189.16. Approximately 7,032,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,925,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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