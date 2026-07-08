Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 2% - Time to Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.12 and last traded at $186.56. 10,259,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,033,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.97.

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More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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