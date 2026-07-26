Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.79.

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Several research firms have issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotia raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$69.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Quebecor from C$67.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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Quebecor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$65.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.32. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$36.68 and a twelve month high of C$70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Québec-based Quebecor TSX: QBR.A TSX: QBR.B employs more than 11,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community.

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