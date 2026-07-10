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Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Rani Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Rani Therapeutics has a “Moderate Buy” consensus from five analysts, with four buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $8.75.
  • The stock was trading around $0.70, giving the company a market value of about $86.5 million, and it remains well below its 52-week high of $3.87.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Rani Therapeutics posted EPS of -$0.04, beating estimates, and revenue of $1.71 million, also above expectations. Analysts still expect the company to post a full-year loss.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms have commented on RANI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rani Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of RANI stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,142 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral delivery technologies for large-molecule drugs. The company's proprietary RaniPill platform is designed to enable the gastrointestinal delivery of biologic therapies traditionally administered via injection. Through a swallowable capsule that autonomously deploys a microscopic injector in the small intestine, Rani aims to improve patient convenience and adherence for peptide and protein therapies, including insulin and other hormones.

Since its founding in 2012, Rani Therapeutics has advanced its lead programs through early-phase clinical trials, demonstrating proof-of-concept for oral insulin delivery.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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