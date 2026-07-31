Raymond James Financial Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Market Perform

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.50.

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Enbridge Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,268,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,018. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Enbridge reported earnings above consensus estimates, with figures varying by reporting measure: Zacks cited $0.46 per share versus $0.43 expected, while MarketBeat reported $0.63 versus $0.44. Results were broadly consistent with the prior-year quarter. Enbridge Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Enbridge reported earnings above consensus estimates, with figures varying by reporting measure: Zacks cited $0.46 per share versus $0.43 expected, while MarketBeat reported $0.63 versus $0.44. Results were broadly consistent with the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 financial guidance and said its secured project backlog increased to approximately $41 billion. This supports visibility into future infrastructure-related growth and cash flow. Enbridge Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

and said its secured project backlog increased to approximately $41 billion. This supports visibility into future infrastructure-related growth and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts made mixed estimate revisions: some quarterly forecasts increased, while US Capital Advisors trimmed estimates for first-quarter 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings. The changes suggest limited near-term impact but modest caution about longer-term earnings growth.

Analysts made mixed estimate revisions: some quarterly forecasts increased, while US Capital Advisors trimmed estimates for first-quarter 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings. The changes suggest limited near-term impact but modest caution about longer-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Enbridge postponed the second phase of its Mainline oil pipeline expansion, which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient commitments from Canadian producers to increase output, reducing near-term expansion potential and signaling weaker demand for additional capacity. Enbridge Postpones Mainline Pipeline Expansion

which would have added 250,000 barrels per day. The delay reflects insufficient commitments from Canadian producers to increase output, reducing near-term expansion potential and signaling weaker demand for additional capacity. Negative Sentiment: A U.S. appeals court found an Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land and ordered it to be moved, while also requiring damages to be recalculated. The ruling creates potential relocation costs, financial liabilities and operational uncertainty. Enbridge Wisconsin Pipeline Trespass Ruling

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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