Ready Capital (RC) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of ($0.4819) per share and revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Ready Capital (NYSE:RC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 102.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ready Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 11.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Ready Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RC

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation is a specialty finance real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires and manages commercial real estate loans and related assets. The company offers financing solutions across a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use assets. Ready Capital focuses on delivering flexible loan structures to meet the diverse needs of borrowers in the small balance and middle-market sectors.

Through its small balance commercial real estate lending platform, Ready Capital provides loans typically ranging from $1 million to $15 million for acquisitions, refinancings, renovations and bridge financing.

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