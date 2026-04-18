Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.3929.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $558,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after buying an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after buying an additional 3,252,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,792,000 after buying an additional 1,554,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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