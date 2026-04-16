Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 692,936 Shares

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,418,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,358,004.70. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 996,927 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $10,068,962.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 97,066 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $976,483.96.

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Redwire Price Performance

Shares of RDW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 33,973,916 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,643,230. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.78 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 67.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 7.1% during the third quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 91,598,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,959 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth $20,372,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,708,600 shares of the company's stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039,902 shares of the company's stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redwire in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Redwire from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Redwire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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