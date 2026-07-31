Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.6390. Approximately 18,946,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,774,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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