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Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Up 2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Redwire logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Redwire shares rose 2% to about $8.64 in Friday trading, although volume was 36% below the stock’s average daily level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44; however, ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Redwire’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting a $0.40 loss per share versus a projected $0.16 loss and revenue of $96.97 million versus the $105.94 million estimate. The company remains unprofitable, with an 80.9% negative net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.6390. Approximately 18,946,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 29,774,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redwire to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Redwire to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.94 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,070,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $22,995,736.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,077,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,142,960.12. The trade was a 49.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company's stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company's offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire's portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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