Redwood Trust (RWT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2239 per share and revenue of $89.5440 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redwood Trust alerts: Sign Up

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.52. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 55.15 and a current ratio of 55.15.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.5%. Redwood Trust's payout ratio is -118.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Zacks Research lowered Redwood Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Redwood Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Redwood Trust from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 331.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 136.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company's stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc NYSE: RWT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Redwood Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Redwood Trust wasn't on the list.

While Redwood Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here