Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Regional Management Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RM stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 59.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.69 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,933 shares in the company, valued at $789,588. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $141,764.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,337.60. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,874 shares of company stock valued at $350,208. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Regional Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,851 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company's stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Further Reading

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