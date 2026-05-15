Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Reliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $368.40 on Friday. Reliance has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.75 and a 200-day moving average of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $1,975,305.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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