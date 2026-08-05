Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on July 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.08.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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