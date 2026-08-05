Rep. April McClain Delaney Acquires Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Somnigroup International Inc. NYSE: SGI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Somnigroup International stock on July 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $98.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Somnigroup International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,323,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 62.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,240,000 after buying an additional 1,171,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,232,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,007,000 after buying an additional 685,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGI

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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