Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ: CHRW. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock on July 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 5.3%

CHRW opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.64 and a 1-year high of $210.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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