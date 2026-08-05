Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. NASDAQ: ENTG. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on July 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Entegris Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $186.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Entegris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Entegris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share versus the $0.82–$0.83 consensus and revenue of $883.2 million versus estimates near $836 million. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, while earnings rose from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus Q3 guidance: Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Entegris Q2 Beat and Stronger Guidance

Management expects revenue of $905 million to $935 million and adjusted EPS of $0.96 to $1.04, ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $875.9 million and $0.92, respectively. The guidance signals that momentum is carrying into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Improving demand and profitability: Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Entegris 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Entegris highlighted AI-driven semiconductor demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting favorable product mix and operating leverage. The company also reduced debt by another $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Entegris Upgrade

Freedom Capital upgraded ENTG to “strong buy.” Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.50, although targets vary considerably. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news.

357 institutional investors increased holdings in the latest quarter, while 268 reduced positions, indicating uneven conviction despite the favorable earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Company insiders reported 28 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm, although the transactions do not change the stronger operating outlook.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,549,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,624. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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