Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock on July 31st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.93. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,503.10. The trade was a 42.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,159,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,192,000 after buying an additional 841,729 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,358,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 276,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 21.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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