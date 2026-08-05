Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Service Corporation International stock on July 30th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Service Corporation International Price Performance

Service Corporation International stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Service Corporation International's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Service Corporation International from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 253,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $21,601,582.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,212 shares in the company, valued at $85,779,573. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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