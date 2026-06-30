Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT. In a filing disclosed on June 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microsoft stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - E*TRADE #2" account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Quantinuum NASDAQ: QNT on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing NYSE: TSM on 4/9/2026.

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Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $368.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $409.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $560.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026. Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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