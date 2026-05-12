Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wayfair stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

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Wayfair Trading Down 7.4%

W stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $119.98.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 436,212 shares in the company, valued at $33,806,430. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $8,823,243.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 435,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,729,382.26. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,785 shares of company stock valued at $54,004,173. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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