Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mastercard stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $539.00. 3,899,510 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,132. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.96. The stock has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinswood Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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