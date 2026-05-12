Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on April 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Flex Stock Up 2.0%

Flex stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $145.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Flex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Flex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,072,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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