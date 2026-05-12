Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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