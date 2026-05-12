Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paycom Software stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 22.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 220.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,940 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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