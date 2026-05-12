Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Microsoft Corporation NASDAQ: MSFT. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Microsoft stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $412.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $397.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.93. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $356.28 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research set a $430.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $562.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $493,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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