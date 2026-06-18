Rep. Sells Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares

Representative (Republican-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN. In a filing disclosed on June 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on June 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "SCHWAB ONE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Southwest Airlines NYSE: LUV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tapestry NYSE: TPR on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova NYSE: GEV on 6/16/2026.

on 6/16/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 6/16/2026.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.5%

AMZN opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.43 and a 200 day moving average of $233.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

About Representative

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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