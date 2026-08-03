Repay (RPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $101.8650 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $80.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. Repay has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Repay from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens cut Repay from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repay from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Repay

Institutional Trading of Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake PR LLC bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 2,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,260 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 838,492 shares of the company's stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 742,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 882.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,553 shares of the company's stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 709,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Repay by 108.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,096,061 shares of the company's stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 570,089 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. Nasdaq: RPAY is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company's platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay's offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

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