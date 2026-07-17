Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SIFY Q1 Earnings

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies' current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sify Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.23 million.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIFY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Sify Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company's core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify's end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

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