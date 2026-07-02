Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla FY2026 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Tesla's FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

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Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $425.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $407.13 and its 200 day moving average is $412.38. Tesla has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla began rolling out a long-awaited FSD update, giving investors a concrete sign of progress in its autonomy strategy and boosting confidence in the company’s long-term growth story.

Tesla began rolling out a long-awaited FSD update, giving investors a concrete sign of progress in its autonomy strategy and boosting confidence in the company’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Expectations are building for a stronger Q2 delivery report, with improving European demand helping offset weaker U.S. sales trends.

Expectations are building for a stronger Q2 delivery report, with improving European demand helping offset weaker U.S. sales trends. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised Tesla’s FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that earnings could improve from current expectations.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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