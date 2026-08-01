Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Research Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Research Solutions has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from five analysts, with three buys and two holds. The average 12-month price target is $3.83, although several firms recently lowered their targets to between $3.50 and $4.00.
  • RSSS shares opened at $2.20, near the lower end of their 52-week range of $2.00 to $4.12, with a market capitalization of approximately $73.6 million.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results fell slightly short of expectations, reporting EPS of $0.03 versus $0.04 estimated and revenue of $12.12 million versus $12.37 million expected. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.6% of the stock.
  • Interested in Research Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Research Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSSS

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152,546 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499,310 shares of the company's stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Research Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Research Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Research Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Research Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines