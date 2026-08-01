Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Research Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RSSS

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.74. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152,546 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499,310 shares of the company's stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: RSSS is a provider of software and managed services that streamline access to and management of scientific, technical and medical research. The company's flagship platform automates the acquisition, licensing and delivery of journal articles, conference proceedings and other pay-walled content, enabling institutions to reduce administrative overhead and control subscription costs.

Key offerings include self-service workflows for document requests, enterprise-grade managed services for high-volume users, and analytics tools that deliver detailed reporting on spend, usage patterns and supplier performance.

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