Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.3333.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 304.3% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE QSR opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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