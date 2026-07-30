Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from $82.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.50.

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Rio Tinto Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 389,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,315. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.5% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Rio Tinto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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