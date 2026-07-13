Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

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Riskified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aglika Dotcheva sold 19,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,690,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,792,544.80. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Assaf Feldman sold 32,588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $169,131.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,867,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,691,655.49. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,083,918 shares of company stock worth $20,424,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Riskified by 24.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Riskified by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Riskified by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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