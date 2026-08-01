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Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Riverview Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Riverview Bancorp from “hold” to “sell.” Combined with Weiss Ratings’ slight upgrade within its sell category, the stock has an average “Reduce” rating from MarketBeat.
  • Riverview Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $0.08, beating the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue of $15.01 million also exceeded expectations. Despite the earnings beat, the company posted a negative net margin of 5.87% and analysts expect $0.28 in full-year EPS.
  • The stock opened at $5.30, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market capitalization of approximately $106.9 million. Institutional investors own 69.6% of shares, while a major shareholder recently sold 5,000 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riverview Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,287. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,896 shares of company stock worth $26,082 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,231 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,631 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,324 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: RVSB is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company's deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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