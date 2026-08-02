Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.9545.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability.

The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans, narrows earnings guidance

Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating.

Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages.

The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be taking profits or reassessing valuation after the results, with broader EV-sector weakness adding pressure. The market is likely demanding evidence that the R2 ramp can translate into sustainable margins rather than merely higher deliveries.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $220,323,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 829,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 54.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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