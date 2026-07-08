Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a sell (e+) rating to a sell (d-) rating. 35,484,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session's volume of 31,027,156 shares.The stock last traded at $15.9270 and had previously closed at $16.49.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock worth $1,256,286 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian’s second-quarter deliveries beat expectations, and the company lifted its 2026 delivery outlook, signaling improving operating momentum and supporting the long-term growth case. Reuters article

Rivian’s second-quarter deliveries beat expectations, and the company lifted its 2026 delivery outlook, signaling improving operating momentum and supporting the long-term growth case. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Rivian after the stronger delivery results, reflecting better sentiment around the company’s near-term execution. Invezz article

J.P. Morgan raised its price target on Rivian after the stronger delivery results, reflecting better sentiment around the company’s near-term execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently have a consensus “Hold” rating on Rivian, suggesting Wall Street remains cautious despite recent operational improvement. American Banking News article

Analysts currently have a consensus “Hold” rating on Rivian, suggesting Wall Street remains cautious despite recent operational improvement. Negative Sentiment: Rivian priced a 75 million-share public offering at $15.50 per share, which will raise about $1.2 billion before expenses and increase dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Rivian priced a 75 million-share public offering at $15.50 per share, which will raise about $1.2 billion before expenses and increase dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to the offering has been sharply negative, with reports of the stock’s steep decline as the market worries Rivian needs fresh capital to fund growth and repay debt. CNBC article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,758 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 394,487 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 127,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rivian Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rivian Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Rivian Automotive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here