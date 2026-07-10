Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 3.5% - Here's What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 40,014,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 32,109,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

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Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The trade was a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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