Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 4% - Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 40,967,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 32,089,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

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Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RIVN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.86.

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Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock worth $1,309,504 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 941,304 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 34.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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