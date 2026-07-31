Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential downside of 10.11% from the company's current price.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.10.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.5%

RIVN stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 30,875,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,544,398. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,758 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian exceeded Q2 expectations. Revenue rose 27% year over year to $1.66 billion, above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate, while its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. The result also improved from a $0.97 loss a year earlier. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Revenue rose 27% year over year to $1.66 billion, above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate, while its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65 loss. The result also improved from a $0.97 loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The R2 ramp is providing a potential growth catalyst. Rivian began external R2 deliveries in June, said customer demand and Launch Edition conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and expects production to scale through year-end. Management also improved its full-year outlook, including delivery expectations and a narrower projected loss. Rivian reports strong Q2 results, lifts guidance as R2 ramps up

Rivian began external R2 deliveries in June, said customer demand and Launch Edition conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and expects production to scale through year-end. Management also improved its full-year outlook, including delivery expectations and a narrower projected loss. Positive Sentiment: Higher-margin software revenue is adding support. Software revenue reportedly increased 37%, helped by Rivian’s Volkswagen partnership, strengthening the company’s strategy to supplement vehicle sales with technology and services. Rivian Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Software revenue reportedly increased 37%, helped by Rivian’s Volkswagen partnership, strengthening the company’s strategy to supplement vehicle sales with technology and services. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, implying limited near-term upside at the referenced price. Rivian analyst rating updates

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $16 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, implying limited near-term upside at the referenced price. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the central concern. Rivian continues to post substantial losses, and management’s discussion of Chinese competitors’ lower capital costs highlighted the company’s structural cost disadvantage. A broad selloff in electric-vehicle stocks amplified the negative reaction. Rivian sinks despite Q2 beat and raised guidance

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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