Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 54,104,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 31,696,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

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Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability.

The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans, narrows earnings guidance

Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating.

Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages.

The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be taking profits or reassessing valuation after the results, with broader EV-sector weakness adding pressure. The market is likely demanding evidence that the R2 ramp can translate into sustainable margins rather than merely higher deliveries.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.65% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,282 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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