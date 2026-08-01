Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.95.

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Rivian Automotive Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 54.96%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,023 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $128,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,192,112. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $522,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,094. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Danske Bank A S grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 613,993 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $985,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 941,304 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 348,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Rivian beats quarterly revenue estimates as R2 launch, software business gain traction

Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.66 billion, up 27.2% year over year and above the approximately $1.52 billion analyst estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.47 per share was narrower than the expected $0.65–$0.66 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability.

The company began customer deliveries of its lower-priced R2 SUV, said demand and conversion rates are exceeding internal expectations, and maintained its 65,000-to-70,000-vehicle delivery target while raising aspects of its full-year outlook. Management views R2 as important to future volume and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Rivian reduces 2026 spending plans, narrows earnings guidance

Rivian reduced its 2026 spending plans, narrowed its expected annual loss, and highlighted growth in its software business, including benefits from its Volkswagen partnership. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest.

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $23 price target, while TD Cowen raised its target to $21 and kept a Buy rating. Elevated call-option activity also suggests increased speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating.

Analyst opinion remains divided. Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $16 with a Sector Perform rating, Wells Fargo lifted its target to $16 with Equal Weight, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $14 while retaining an Underweight rating. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages.

The earnings beat did not resolve concerns about automotive margins, cash usage, and Rivian’s continuing large losses. The company remains unprofitable, and management acknowledged that Chinese EV manufacturers have significant cost and capital advantages. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear to be taking profits or reassessing valuation after the results, with broader EV-sector weakness adding pressure. The market is likely demanding evidence that the R2 ramp can translate into sustainable margins rather than merely higher deliveries.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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