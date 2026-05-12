Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Should You Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.48 and last traded at $78.27. 16,960,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 30,239,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood launched a second venture fund, Ventures Fund II, aimed at early-stage and growth-stage private companies. That could broaden the company’s business beyond trading and create a new source of revenue tied to private-market investing. Robinhood's Second Venture Fund Targets Early-Stage Private Companies

Robinhood launched a second venture fund, Ventures Fund II, aimed at early-stage and growth-stage private companies. That could broaden the company’s business beyond trading and create a new source of revenue tied to private-market investing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that the move deeper into private markets could strengthen HOOD’s growth story by giving retail customers access to startups and adding a potential long-term catalyst beyond core brokerage activity. How Robinhood's Second Venture Fund Could Boost HOOD's Growth Story

Analysts highlighted that the move deeper into private markets could strengthen HOOD’s growth story by giving retail customers access to startups and adding a potential long-term catalyst beyond core brokerage activity. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s platform assets rose sharply year over year to $307 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing the idea that the company is expanding well beyond its original trading-app roots and has room to monetize a larger customer base. Does HOOD's $307B Asset Base Signal a Shift Beyond Trading App Roots?

Robinhood’s platform assets rose sharply year over year to $307 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing the idea that the company is expanding well beyond its original trading-app roots and has room to monetize a larger customer base. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood confidentially filed for its second retail venture fund, a standard regulatory step that suggests the launch is progressing but does not yet provide full terms or financial impact. Riding an AI rally, Robinhood preps second retail venture IPO

Robinhood confidentially filed for its second retail venture fund, a standard regulatory step that suggests the launch is progressing but does not yet provide full terms or financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the available figures, offering little evidence of a new bearish catalyst for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in the available figures, offering little evidence of a new bearish catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The stock may also be under pressure from profit-taking after a strong run, as investors wait to see whether these new initiatives translate into real earnings growth rather than just headline expansion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $489,673.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,390.32. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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