Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $39.2980, with a volume of 2631838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on Roblox and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $782,212.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 438,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,841,605.44. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,990. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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