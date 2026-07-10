Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.2353.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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