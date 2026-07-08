Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.41, but opened at $86.50. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $84.2240, with a volume of 3,954,355 shares.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.24.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 818.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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