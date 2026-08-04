Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 5.8% - Here's Why

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $74.48. Approximately 18,561,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,148,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.29.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 86.2% during the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $180,849,000 after purchasing an additional 154,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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